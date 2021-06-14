A self-portrait that was hand-drawn by Kurt Cobain in 1992 has sold for over $360,000 AUD ($281,000 US) at an auction.

The drawing depicts the late Nirvana frontman playing the guitar with the title: “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star”.

On top of that, Cobain also captioned the picture with the words “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!”

The image was originally gifted to Jacque Chong, a photographer who worked with Nirvana during their 1992 tour of Singapore. Chong was with Cobain at the time he drew the portrait.

Although the drawing was only estimated to be worth around USD $10-$20,000, the winning bid ultimately came in at a whopping $281,250 ($364,269 AUD).

The portrait was a part of a range of rock n’ roll memorabilia that was sold by Julien’s Auctions over the weekend, including Prince’s electric guitar and Elton John’s grand piano.

Meanwhile, six strands of Cobain’s hair sold in another auction last month for USD $14,145, having been obtained by a fan during a 1989 haircut.

In other news, Dave Grohl recently revealed that he still hits the studio with fellow former Nirvana members Krist Novoselić and Pat Smear from time to time.

“We like to see each other and if there are instruments around or a studio that’s available, we’ll just get together and kind of jam, you know?” he told Howard Stern.

“And we don’t like run through a big old Nirvana setlist but we do like to fool around and sometimes as we’re fooling around, songs happen. And you know if we’re in a studio we’ll record them. So we’ve recorded some stuff that’s really cool. But we’ve never done anything with it,” he continued.

“But to us, I think, to us, it’s, it’s more just like friends, jamming around, it doesn’t really seem like any sort of like big official reunion or anything.”

Check out the self-portrait drawn by Kurt Cobain: