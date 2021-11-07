Thousands of users have unleashed fury aimed at Kylie Jenner for posting an Instagram video of an ambulance driving through the crowd at her boyfriend, Travis Scott’s, deadly concert, Astroworld.

Jenner attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night, a festival where at least eight people were killed, and hundreds were injured, as a result of a crowd surge.

The news of the deadly event broke in Australia yesterday afternoon. Many social media users were quick to note that long after the fatal circumstances were known, Jenner still had a video uploaded to her stories showing an ambulance trying to get through a huge crowd of people in front of the stage.

As of this morning, the video was deleted. However, you can still watch it below:

It’s very easy to make out the ambulance making its way through the crowd with flashing lights. The fact that Jenner didn’t immediately remove the video after hearing of the deaths that happened at the concert has left many social media user’s labeling her as “insensitive”.

“Kylie jenner posted an Instagram story of the Astroworld concert with responders in the crowd like nothing happened . 8 people confirmed dead travis Scott didn’t stop the performance . stop thinking celebs care .” Pointed one one Twitter user.

“The fact that Travis Scott kept performing and Kylie Jenner was posting the concert to her IG story while his fans were dying and medics were performing CPR in the crowd is one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen,” tweeted another.

“The fact that Kylie Jenner still has videos from the concert on her story is just so insensitive. I don’t think anyone gives a shit about your boyfriends auto tune WHEN 8 PEOPLE DIED,” read another tweet.

Jenner is yet to make a public statement about the festival. However, Scott has released multiple statements last night and this morning.

The rapper took to his Twitter and posted a text image that read, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” the statement said. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to the Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for all their immediate response and support.”

“Love You All,” Scott finished the statement with.

This morning (Australian time) Scott also took to Instagram in a seven slide story and spoke about the incident.

“I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night so we can help assist them through this tough time,” he said.

He added: “My fans really mean the world to me,” Scott said. “I always just want to leave them with a positive experience. I could just never understand the severity of the situation.”

