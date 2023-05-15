Minogue has said that she wrote the album during a time of great personal change in her life. She has been open about her struggles with cancer and her subsequent recovery, and has said that Tension is a reflection of her journey through these experiences.

“This album is about finding the strength to move on,” Minogue explained. “It’s about finding the light in the darkness. It’s about finding hope. Tension is sure to be a major event in the music world. It is the latest chapter in the story of one of the most iconic pop stars of all time, and it is sure to be a hit with fans around the world.