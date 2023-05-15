Kylie Minogue has announced her 16th studio album, Tension.
The album was produced by Minogue’s longtime collaborator, Richard “Biff” Stannard, and features contributions from a number of other top producers, including Duck Blackwell, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Stuart Price.
“Hold on to Now”
“Things We Do for Love”
“Tension”
“One More Time”
“You Still Get Me High”
“Hands”
“Green Light”
“Vegas High”
“Disco Down”
