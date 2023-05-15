Kylie Minogue has announced her 16th studio album, Tension.

The album was produced by Minogue’s longtime collaborator, Richard “Biff” Stannard, and features contributions from a number of other top producers, including Duck Blackwell, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Stuart Price.

The lead single, “Padam Padam”, is a disco-pop number that has received wide praise from critics. The full album will be out on September 22nd via BMG.

Tension is Minogue’s first album since Disco, which was released in 2020. Disco was a critical and commercial success, and it won Minogue a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronica Album.

Minogue is currently on tour in support of Disco. She will be touring the United States in the summer of 2023.

Minogue is one of the most successful pop stars in the world. She has sold over 80 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award and a Brit Award.

 Tension Tracklist:

“Padam Padam”

“Hold on to Now”

“Things We Do for Love”

“Tension”

“One More Time”

“You Still Get Me High”

“Hands”

“Green Light”

“Vegas High”

“Disco Down”

