Kylie Minogue has confirmed she will be touring in Australia very soon.

The Australian pop icon accidentally revealed details this morning on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick radio show.

Minogue was originally scheduled to headline this year’s Splendour in the Grass, which was later cancelled.

This upcoming tour would mark Minogue’s first in Australia since her 2019 ‘Golden Tour’, ending a five-year wait for fans. She will be touring with her latest album, Tension, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart and even made a significant dent on the US Billboard 200, just missing out on the top 20 at #21.

Speaking with Fifi, Fev & Nick, Kylie accidentally confirmed that the tour is definitely happening, with details currently being finalised ahead of an official announcement.

“I want to say yes. Yes. The answer is yes! We’re just locking down details. Maybe I wasn’t meant to say that, but yes!”.

When Fev mentioned the possibility of Kylie playing at the MCG, she responded, “That’s another dream. One day that would be incredible, for sure.”

Minogue joined the show from London following her performance at the UK’s Hyde Park, her first since 2015.

Minogue’s smash-hit single, “Padam Padam”, became a worldwide sensation and earned her a Grammy for Best Dance Recording, marking her first Grammy win in 20 years. This adds to her stellar year, which also includes winning a BRIT Global Icon Award and an ARIA for Best Pop Release. She recently completed a successful Las Vegas residency and performed at WeHo Pride.

She has also just released her highly anticipated single “My Oh My”, featuring pop powerhouses Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.

Fans have been preparing themselves for the Australian icon’s new track ever since the trio began teasing the collaboration on social media, and today, the track is officially out via Liberator Music (Mushroom Group) and BMG.

“My Oh My” delivers on all the hype. The song features Kylie’s signature “la la la” hooks, a catchy bassline, and playful lyrics that make it an instant dance floor anthem.

Listen to the full audio here.