Kylie Minogue thanked her queer fans after her big Grammys win this weekend.

The Australian pop queen won Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night for her popular hit “Padam Padam”, despite being in a competitive category alongside the likes of fellow Aussie Troye Sivan, Calvin Harris, and David Guetta.

In a chat with E!’s Live From the Red Carpet just hours after her triumph, Kylie praised her loyal queer fanbase (as per People).

“I would say thank you for being with me for such a long time now, through thick and thin,” she said when asked what message she had for her fans in the queer community.

“We ride the highs, the lows and the in-betweens, and to know that we’ve got each other’s backs and this feels like the start of the next era.”

“Padam Padam” brought Kylie just her second-ever Grammy Award, her previous win coming in 2004 for Best Dance Recording (“Come Into My World”). She’s also the first-ever winner in the new Best Pop Dance Recording category.

“Padam Padam” featured on Kylie’s well-received 2023 album Tension, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart and even made a significant dent on the US Billboard 200, just missing out on the top 20 at #21.

At last year’s ARIA Awards, Tension won Best Pop Release and Kylie was also nominated for Best Solo Artist, Best Independent Release, and Song of the Year. It was the most nominations Kylie had received at one ARIA Awards since 2002.

Variety hailed Kylie’s achievements on Tension in a highly positive review. “Far from minimising her talents, much less the genre in which she’s become an enduring staple, she’s burnished pop music not by trying to turn it into something that it’s not, but showing her fans — and the world — how good it can be when done with passion, sincerity and consistency,” the review stated.

