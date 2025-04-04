Kylie Minogue is making waves across the US with her ‘Tension World Tour’. Now, New York’s Empire State Building is getting in on the action, lighting up in green and gold to honour the Aussie pop legend. At an event at the building on Thursday (New York time), Minogue called the recognition “mind-blowing,” adding, “I can’t wait to see the glorious building lit up.”

Currently in the middle of the North American leg of her first-ever US arena tour, Kylie will perform two nights at Madison Square Garden – one of which will feature the Empire State Building basking in her signature colors.

“Two nights at MSG is just mind-blowing, but to be lighting up the Empire State Building in green and gold—thank you so much,” Minogue said.

Before the big moment, she flipped the switch on the green and gold lights of a miniature Empire State Building with Australia’s Consul General in New York, Heather Ridout.

Kylie Minogue lights the Empire State Building in New York (3 April 2025).

“I feel like everyone is shining in their own way, and I love seeing everyone be the best version of themselves,” Minogue shared. “Thank you for adding some sparkle to my day, and I can’t wait to see the glorious building lit up.”

Kylie kicked off her eagerly awaited ‘Tension World Tour’ in Perth back in February, with nine more dates across Australia. From there, she took the show global for a 70-date tour that will run over the next six months.

Our review of her sold-out Brisbane show confirmed one thing: she’ll always be “Australia’s queen of pop“.

Last month, Minogue was announced as part of a major new Netflix series, The Residence, an eight-part murder mystery set inside the White House. Created by Paul William Davies (Scandal, For the People) and executive produced by Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, the series is based on Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

Back in February, Kylie received a star on the forecourt of Rod Laver Arena, commemorating 35 years since she first graced the stage at Melbourne Park. This was celebrated alongside three sold-out shows during her Tension World Tour.

And back home, pop superstar Dua Lipa paid tribute to Kylie’s iconic “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” during her Melbourne stop on the ‘Radical Optimism’ tour.