This year marks the tenth anniversary of Lady Gaga’s seminal second album Born This Way. As part of a special re-release of the record, Australia’s own pop princess Kylie Minogue has covered Lady Gaga’s classic single ‘Marry The Night.’

The Born This Way reissue was announced back in May and arrived with Big Freedia’s cover of ‘Judas’. We’ve also heard country hunk Orville Peck deliver his twangy rendition of the albums title track.

Listen to Kylie Minogue cover Lady Gaga’s ‘Marry The Night’

Back in May, Lady Gaga was awarded a key to the city of West Hollywood to honour the cultural impact of her second studio album. As a cherry on top Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath also officially declared May 23 as ‘Born This Way Day’.

Horvath also unveiled a painting of the album’s title as a pride flag on Robertson Boulevard as a tribute to both the album and the LGBTQIA+ community.

He told Gaga during the celebration: “Thank you for encouraging us to love ourselves and be proud!”

.@LadyGaga accepts a key to the city of West Hollywood after Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath officially declares May 23rd ‘Born This Way Day.’ 🏳️‍🌈pic.twitter.com/G8ST6RMh1l — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 23, 2021

Clearly touched by the homage, Gaga told the cheering crowd: “Thank you for this key. You’ve been – I’m sure this will sound cheesy to some people, not to me – you’ve been the motherfucking key to my heart for a long time.

“I’ll honour this and I’ll treasure this, and I promise I’ll always be here for this day.

Gaga added: “I will be here on this day to celebrate with you, to feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you, because you know what we are? We’re poets, and we’re just talking to each other. I love you, let’s have a good time!”