The wait is finally over. Kylie Minogue has just released her highly anticipated single “My Oh My”, featuring pop powerhouses Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.

Fans have been preparing themselves for the Australian icon’s new track ever since the trio began teasing the collaboration on social media, and today, the track is officially out via Liberator Music (Mushroom Group) and BMG.

Last week, Minogue, Rexha, and Tove Lo drove fans into a frenzy with a series of cryptic posts.

Each artist shared videos of themselves answering a phone call from “MOM,” all with the same catchy ringtone featuring Minogue’s voice. The posts, each captioned with the artists’ astrological signs—Bebe Rexha’s Virgo, Tove Lo’s Scorpio, and Kylie Minogue’s Gemini—hinted at the unity and star power behind the track.

“My Oh My” delivers on all the hype. The song features Kylie’s signature “la la la” hooks, a catchy bassline, and playful lyrics that make it an instant dance floor anthem.

Produced by Steve Mac, known for his work with Calvin Harris, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, One Direction, and P!nk, the track is crafted to perfection.

Kylie is set to headline BST Hyde Park in London on July 13, adding to an already stellar year that includes winning a BRIT Global Icon Award, a Grammy for ‘”Padam Padam”, and an ARIA for Best Pop Release. She also completed a successful Las Vegas residency and performed at WeHo Pride.

Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo have also been busy with their own projects. Rexha recently dropped “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” after a teaser at Coachella, while Tove Lo released the dance EP Heat with SG Lewis.

You can listen to “My Oh My” by Kylie Minogue with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo below.