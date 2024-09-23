Kylie Minogue will dust off some deep cuts and “oddities” when she tours Australia next year.

Speaking on ABC Breakfast from Singapore, where she performed at the Formula One Grand Prix and waved the chequered flag at the race’s end, Kylie confirmed her setlist would have something for everyone.

“I feel like I’ve done quite a few greatest hits tours or shows of late,” she explained. “I’m excited to have some of that new material. Of course, I’ll have the biggest hits and leave some space for some oddities. Not just the same old songs you’ve heard time and time again on tours.”

Last week, Kylie’s reps announced her ‘Tension Tour’ would kick off in Australia next February, followed by stops in Asia and the United Kingdom. “It’s not that far away now,” she says of the trek. “I’ve got to hustle.”

That homecoming jaunt should help make up for the disappointment of this year’s Splendour in the Grass cancellation, where Kylie was booked to headline what would have been her first concert Down Under in five years, since her seven-date run in support of Golden in 2019.

View this post on Instagram Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue)

Since Golden, Kylie has dropped Disco and Tension, and its sequel, Tension II, will arrive October 18th, led-off by the single “Lights Camera Action,” due out September 27th.

Tension II “has a similar vibe” to its predecessor, she explained. “We just got on such a roll and we had more and more songs, it was feeling like another album. We went all out.”

Kylie is a wanted woman. Tension hit #1 in the U.K. and Australia, and housed the smash hit “Padam Padam,” which cracked the U.K. top 10 and won an ARIA for best pop release.

Earlier in 2024, she scooped the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards, becoming just the second woman to win it following Taylor Swift in 2021, and went on to win the Billboard Women in Music Icon Award.

Also, Kylie landed a Grammy Award (best pop dance recording) for “Padam Padam,” completed her inaugural Las Vegas Residency, and signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for live representation in the U.S. and Canada and acting roles worldwide.

The success of “Padam Padam” was “mindblowing, life changing,” she told the ABC. “I didn’t set out to do that. I just consistently worked and consistently try and keep achieving. Then once in a while… everything comes together to make a good moment for you. ‘Padam’ did that for me.”

Kylie proved to be a good luck charm at the F1. Racing for McLaren, Australian Oscar Piastri finished on the podium in third place, while fellow Aussie Daniel Ricciardo completed the fastest lap on the Marina Bay circuit, and earned his team, Red Bull, a bonus point.