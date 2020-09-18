Kylie Minogue performed her new single ‘Say Something’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, September 16th.

The single comes from her upcoming 15th studio album, Disco, which is set to be released on Friday, November 6th. As for the performance, it was a huge throwback to the ’80s with the disco ball aesthetic, dance floor and VHS tape filter.

She revealed that she remained truly authentic to the ’80s theme. “Filmed on an 80’s BBC news camera…wearing an Antony Price dress from 1983!!!” she tweeted. Although Fallon and The Roots have returned to the studio for filming of The Tonight Show, artists continue to video stream in for their live performances.

The performance matched the theme of the ‘Say Something’ music video which also included plenty of sparkle, an interstellar backdrop and a giant platinum horse that she sung on top of.

Kylie has had a big year with the release of her line of rosé to celebrate her 52nd birthday and now the release of her new album.

In an interview with GQ, Kylie Minogue said that the new album is “grown-up disco. [It’s] difficult even for me to explain. But even grown-ups need some pure pop fun. I loved disco as an eight-year-old, so it’s been a long love affair. I’m loving the modern interpretations of the genre now.”

Back in May when she first announced the upcoming record, she wrote on Instagram, “I’m so proud of this album, and I can’t wait for you to hear it.” And it is sure to be full of surprises as she also revealed to GQ that a 2000s music influence will join the disco theme. “Both feel like good times for me, so I’m channelling that into this record,” she said.

Disco is available for pre-order now.

Check out Kylie Minogue performing ‘Say Something’ for the first time: