If there was anyone truly enjoying themselves at the Brit Awards, it was none other than Australia’s very own Kylie Minogue.

The pop icon was honoured with the prestigious 2024 Brit Awards Global Icon award. This recognition celebrated “her career spanning across five decades as one of the world’s most successful and iconic music stars”.

Adding to the spectacle, Minogue also performed during the ceremony on Saturday at O2 Arena in London. She closed the night with a rousing medley of her greatest hits like “Padam Padam” , “Love at First Sight”, and “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”. It was a show-stopping performance complete with a dazzling light show, outfit changes and some seriously impressive choreography. Watch the full performance below.

But the night held even more surprises. Host Roman Kemp couldn’t resist stirring up some mischief by bringing up the classic and peculiar Aussie tradition of the shoey between award presentations.

Pulling out a pair of sleek black stilettos from under the table, Kemp jokingly proposed to Minogue, asking, “So, will Kylie Minogue do a shoey with me at the Brits? If I ask for your shoe, can I do that?”

.@kylieminogue doing a shoey wasn't on my 2024 bingo card. #BRITs pic.twitter.com/FJtKSjCdzL — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 2, 2024

With a mixture of amusement and hesitation, Minogue turned to the audience, seeking their approval with a raised eyebrow and a hesitant, “Do I do this?” amidst cheers. Unfazed, Kemp proceeded to pour alcohol from a can into two stiletto shoes, and the duo embarked on the shoey ritual. Ah, Minogue, ever the good sport. You can catch the moment above.

In addition to her Brit Awards triumph, Minogue has also been nominated for the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards, specifically for the Rolling Stone Global Award. The ceremony, set to take place in Sydney on Tuesday, March 26th, promises to be a star-studded affair celebrating the best of Australian music.