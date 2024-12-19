Kylie Minogue has enjoyed a big year in 2024 – but every year is a standout these days for Australia’s pop queen.

Kylie released her latest album, Tension II, in October, and promptly watched it debut at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Tension II was the quick follow-up to 2023’s Tension, which also topped the charts in Australia. “The Tension era has been so special to me… I can’t possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to Tension II,” Kylie said about her latest release.

As if Kylie’s presence alone wasn’t enough, Tension II featured star power wherever you listened, including guest spots from Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha, Trove Lo, and her fellow Australian Sia. There were hooky tracks like “Edge of Saturday Night”, a collaboration with The Blessed Madonna.

With so much going on in the album, it was no surprise that it received positive reviews from critics around the world.

In pop music, there’s no such phenomenon as a sure thing — except for Kylie,” wrote Rolling Stone. “She’s the constant in the equation. One thing you can always count on is the way the dance-floor queen will always step back into our lives with another effortlessly sparkling pop statement in her signature disco style.

“Fashions come and go, legends rise and fall, yet nothing ever brings Kylie down, and if she makes it all seem impossibly easy, that’s probably because for her it is,” the review added.

As Rolling Stone’s review noted, “one of the oddities of Kylie’s career is that she’s a woman of so many comebacks, yet she’s never really had a void to come back from, or a fall from grace that’s ever made anyone regret being a Kylie fan.

“Her albums often get hailed as returns to her disco roots, yet she’s never had the slightest trouble heeding the call of the DJ or the temptation of the dance floor.”

Tension II was just the icing on the cake for Kylie in 2024. Earlier this year, she received the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards, recognition in a country that’s always held her in high regard. In a country where she’s been making inroads more and more in recent years, the US, she won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording for the incredible “Padam Padam”.

Among her many memorable performances around the world this year was an appearance at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where she sang “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, “Slow”, and “Padam Padam”.

2024 was big and next year is set to be just as memorable for Kylie.

She’ll embark on the highly anticipated Tension II world tour in 2025, which will be her biggest tour in over a decade.

Kylie’s Australian fans will be the first to catch her tour when it begins in February, with stops confirmed in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney (see full dates below).

Demand was so huge for the tour that Kylie added extra shows in three cities.

“I am beyond excited to announce the ‘Tension Tour 2025′”, Kylie says. “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling ‘Lights, Camera, Action’ … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

So don’t miss Kylie on her biggest tour in 13 years next year. The pop queen requests your presence.

Kylie Minogue 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & MG Live

Saturday, February 15th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Tuesday, February 18th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, February 20th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 21st

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 22nd (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, February 26th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 27th (NEW SHOW)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, March 1st

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 2nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, March 3rd (NEW SHOW)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

