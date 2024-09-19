Putting an end to all rumours, Kylie Minogue has confirmed that she’ll release her brand new album, Tension II, on October 18th.

To accompany the album, Kylie will also be embarking on her biggest tour in 13 years with the ‘Tension Tour’, set to kick off in February in Perth (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Telstra Member pre-sale begins on Tuesday, September 24th, while the Frontier Member and kylie.com pre-sales begin on Thursday, September 26th.

“I am beyond excited to announce the ‘Tension Tour 2025′”, Kylie says. “I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling ‘Lights, Camera, Action’ … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

“Lights, Camera, Action” is the title of the lead single from Tension II, with the single set to drop on Friday, September 27th.

Tension II will feature 13 brand new songs, as well as features from Diplo, Bebe Rexha, and more. “The Tension era has been so special to me … I can’t possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to Tension II,” Kylie says.

Aside from working on new music and getting ready for a massive tour, Kylie has had quite the stellar 2024. So far, she’s been named as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine, won a Grammy, and been recognised at the BRITS with the Global Icon Award.

Kylie Minogue’s “Lights, Camera, Action” is out September 27th (pre-save here). Tension II is out October 18th (pre-save/pre-order here).

Kylie Minogue 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & MG Live

Telstra Plus Member pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 24th (staggered times, see website for details)

Kylie.com pre-sale begins Thursday, September 26th (staggered times, see website for details)

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Thursday, September 26th (staggered times, see website for details)

General sale begins Wednesday, October 2nd (staggered times, see website for details)

Saturday, February 15th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, February 18th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, February 20th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Friday, February 21st

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, February 26th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, March 1st

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Sunday, March 2nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au