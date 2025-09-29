Kylie Minogue has released the live album of her 2025 world tour.

The ‘Tension Tour’, Minogue’s biggest since 2011, saw the global icon perform 66 shows in cities across the world. After opening at home in Australia, she visited Asia and North America, including two shows at Madison Square Garden, before reaching the UK in May. The tour moved on to Europe and Latin America, showcasing Minogue at her best.

It featured live renditions from her No. 1 albums Tension I and Tension II, alongside a dream setlist of classics spanning her extraordinary career.

The release is perfectly timed for fans to relive the magic of the tour, as it was recently nominated for Best Australian Live Act in the 2025 ARIA Awards. Minogue also received nominations in the Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Release categories.

The live album is now available digitally, while limited-edition physical formats are available for preorder.

The vinyl will be a double eco-record in a gatefold sleeve, featuring transparent pink and orange discs. A double CD with a media book will also be released, both out on February 13th, 2026.

Earlier this year, Minogue celebrated her 30-year career with the Kylie Minogue: The Music Videos exhibit at the Australian Music Vault in Melbourne. The display included designs by Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana, and Fee Doran, highlighting iconic costumes from moments in her career, exploring how fashion has played a central role in her pop identity.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Fellow Australian artists also paid tribute to her in April, when she received the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the annual APRA Awards ceremony. Names including Missy Higgins, Julian Hamilton of The Presets, Ben Lee, and Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson spoke to Rolling Stone AU/NZ about the honour and Minogue’s importance to Australian music.

“Kylie, like all of the greatest pop culture creations, is a mirror. We look at her and see what we desire, what we fear, and ultimately, what we are,” Lee said. “Is there a greater service to culture than the selfless generosity of offering oneself as a mirror, year after year, decade after decade, era after era? Kylie, you ARE outstanding. And as we look at you and consider this moment, we realise so are we.”

Kylie Minogue’s Tension Tour//Live 2025 is out now.