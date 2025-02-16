Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue launched her much-anticipated ‘Tension World Tour’ at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday night, marking her first full-length tour of the country since 2019 with a mammoth two-hour, five-act (plus encore) performance.

Warning: spoilers ahead.

The electrifying performance is just the beginning of a nationwide run, with Kylie set to play nine more dates across Australia in the coming weeks before taking the show global for a staggering 70-date tour over the next six months.

While her last Australian tour for Golden saw her performing in more intimate winery and theatre settings, the success of three subsequent albums – Disco, Tension, and Tension II – and the viral sensation of “Padam Padam” have catapulted Kylie back into the arena circuit.

Demand has been so high that Sydney and Melbourne will each host three nearly sold-out nights.

Kylie’s hit-packed setlist blended fresh material with beloved classics, ensuring fans of all eras get their fix. Alongside tracks from her recent albums, she debuted her latest single, “Last Night I Dreamt I Fell in Love”, a collaboration with DJ Alok that had only been released the day before the tour kicked off. Longtime fans were treated to a nostalgic ride through her discography, with performances of “The Loco-Motion”, “I Should Be So Lucky”, “Better the Devil You Know”, “Confide in Me”, and all four major singles from her 2001 megahit album Fever.

The ‘Tension World Tour’ also delivered high-impact visuals and theatrical flair, recalling the spectacle of Kylie’s celebrated ‘X’ and ‘Aphrodite’ tours. Fans were wowed by massive video screens, a troupe of dancers, and a jaw-dropping moment where Kylie performed while suspended inside a giant laser cage.

But for one young fan, the night was more than just a great concert – it was a life-changing experience. 10-year-old Savannah Ceric was hand-picked by Kylie out of the audience and brought onstage during the performance of “Where the Wild Roses Grow”. In front of a 15,000-strong crowd, Kylie gifted Savannah a white rose and shared a heartfelt moment with her.

“I was excited, but also felt a bit surprised,” Savannah told PerthNow. Her mother, Nicole, was in tears watching the special moment unfold. “I was just amazed, it was amazing. I was in tears because I was so happy for her,” she said. The family now plans to dry out the rose and frame it alongside a photo from the unforgettable night.

After asking her name and telling the young fan she was “lost in her eyes,” Kylie instructed security to bring Savannah onstage for a hug, a kiss, and an experience she’ll never forget. The moment turned Savannah into a mini-celebrity, with concertgoers calling out her name as she left the venue.

Next up, the tour moves to Adelaide on Tuesday, followed by multiple shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. However, one of the most talked-about stops is her Qudos Bank Arena show in Sydney, which coincides with Mardi Gras night—sparking some disappointment from fans who hoped she would perform at the LGBTQ+ celebration instead.

For those still hoping to catch Kylie live, limited additional tickets to the previously sold-out Australian dates have been released.

The setlist:

Act I:

“Lights Camera Action”

“In Your Eyes”

“Get Outta My Way”

“What Do I Have to Do?”

“Come Into My World”

“Good as Gone”

“Spinning Around”

Act II:

“Taboo”

“On a Night Like This”

“Better the Devil You Know”

“Shocked”

“I Believe in You”

“Things We Do for Love”

“The Loco-Motion”

Act III:

“Hold On to Now”

“Last Night I Dreamt I Fell in Love”

“Where the Wild Roses Grow” (acoustic snippet)

“Breathe” (Fan request)

“I Should Be So Lucky” (Fan request)

“Say Something” (Acoustic)

“Supernova” / “Real Groove” / “Monday Blues” / “Where Does the DJ Go?”

Act IV:

“Last Night a DJ Saved My Life”

“Confide in Me”

“Slow”

“Timebomb”

“Edge of Saturday Night”

Act V:

“Padam Padam”

“Can’t Get You Out of My Head”

“All the Lovers”

Encore:

“Tension”

“Love at First Sight”