Speaking at a press conference about his ‘4 Season Project’, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun spoke about his growth and long career.

Few names in K-pop have persisted as long as Super Junior, and fewer still have found ways to reinvent like Kyuhyun, who has successfully branched out into a solo career dotted with numerous hit releases.

Now in his ninth year of promoting as a soloist, Kyuhyun revealed that his stance on making music has changed tremendously from when he first started. Speaking at a press conference for the release of his mini-album Love Story, the final instalment of his ‘4 Season Project’, he said (as translated by Soompi): “At first, I vaguely wanted to become a singer. Because I enjoyed singing, I wanted to become someone who sang.”

He then went on to reveal that we may have missed out on seeing him blossom as a soloist: “When I made my solo debut in 2014, it was the first solo album that the agency had released and it had already been pushed back once. We said that we would stop after just releasing ‘At Gwanghwamun,’ but I remember being so happy that it did well and I felt so glad thinking, ‘I’m allowed to sing.’”

JYThat joy, however, has matured drastically: “However, now I feel like I have to make even better songs that people relate to even more. Unlike the beginning, I think my mind has changed to think that I now have to satisfy someone and convey more of a message.

“At times I wonder whether this is what it’s like to become a pro, but then it feels like my innocent passion for music has changed from when I was young and naïve. I feel sad about that but I also think that’s how you grow.” he continued.

Check out ‘Love Story’ by Kyuhyun: