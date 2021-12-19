Critically acclaimed Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after a reported stabbing at Once Upon a Time festival in his home city.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed on Saturday backstage at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival at Banc of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighbourhood, where the rapper was set to perform.

A source speaking to the LA Times reported that Caldwell had been attacked by a group of people. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he later passed away.

The festival’s promoter, Live Nation, said: “There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organisers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended early.” A set by Snoop Dogg was one of those cancelled.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/m8n6Bq2KJC — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2021

Releasing his first mixtape in 2015, Caldwell went on to release 10 more full-length projects in his time. He had not crossed into mainstream music, but was a beloved and admired cult figure in Los Angeles’ rap scene.

In 2017, the rapper was jailed for 11 months for illegal firearm possession. In March 2018, he was once more detained for a murder charge dating back to a shooting incident outside a warehouse party in Carson, California in 2016. He was aquitted in 2019 but then faced a second trial on conspiracy charges from the same 2016 incident.

While awaiting trial, Drakeo the Ruler recorded Thank You For Using GTL over the jailhouse phone.

The rapper was released in 2020 after striking a plea deal.

His official debut album, The Truth Hurts, was released this year and the rapper had continued to pump out music at a rapid pace, most recently releasing a mix tape less than two weeks ago.

Check out ‘Talk To Me (feat. Drake)’ by Drakeo the Ruler here: