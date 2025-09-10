Lacuna Coil are returning to Australia next year.

The Italian gothic metal outfit will embark on their first Aussie headline tour in a decade next February, stopping in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 16th at 12pm local time. The pre-sale begins on Friday, September 12th at 12pm local time (sign up here).

Boasting over 2 million sales worldwide, Lacuna Coil have built up a fervent following far outside Italy since forming in 1994. They released their most recent album, Sleepless Empire, earlier this year, entering into heavier and more experimental territory than usual.

Sleepless Empire received praise from critics, with KERRANG! writing, “…these are Lacuna songs through and through…and its lingering notes of darkness just make you want to play the whole thing again”.

The album also performed well in charts across the UK and Europe, including making the top 20 in Germany and Switzerland.

The band’s latest album featured fan-favourite tracks such as “Never Dawn”, “I Wish You Were Dead” as well as “Hosting the Shadow”, a collaboration with Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe.

Lacuna Coil have quite the live circuit resume, previously sharing stages with big-name acts like Gojira, Machine Head, and In Flames.

The Italian titans most recent Aussie headline tour might have been a long time ago, but they were in Australia in 2022 to perform at Good Things Festival. Music Feeds hailed their performance as “one of the sets of the day,” while Lacuna Coil’s support slot for Gojira’s Australian headline shows also received praise.

Lacuna Coil 2026 Australian Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday, February 12th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 14th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, February 15th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 17th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, February 19th

Magnet House, Perth, WA