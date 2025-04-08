The rumours are true: Lady Gaga has announced she will be bringing ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ to Australia this year.

After teasing a tour last month, the US pop superstar has confirmed her first Australian shows in 11 years and first stadium performances ever in the country, with shows locked in at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, December 5th, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Tuesday, December 9th, and Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Friday, December 12th.

Gaga will kick off ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ world tour later this month in Mexico, before moving through Brazil, Singapore, the US, the UK and Europe ahead of arriving in Australia in December.

Pre-sale for the Australian dates begins Monday, April 14th. Mastercard holders will have special access to pre-sale tickets at 10am local time in Melbourne, 11am in Sydney, and 12pm in Brisbane, ending Wednesday, April 16th at the same local times.

General public tickets officially go on sale on Thursday, April 17th. Check out all of the dates, venues and on-sale times below.

The stadium dates, which will be Gaga’s first visit to Australia since 2014’s ‘ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball’ tour, come in support of the New York-born songwriter’s March-released album, Mayhem, which hit #1 on albums charts around the world, including the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mayhem marked Gaga’s fifth-straight #1 Australian record and the 13th to reach the top 50, which includes an 11-week run by the A Star Is Born soundtrack in 2019-2020.

“Mayhem is the type of fan service that doesn’t dilute the artist herself,” Rolling Stone said of the album.

“Gaga feels like her most authentic self from start to finish on this album: There’s no characters, concepts, or aesthetic impulses overshadowing the songs. Instead, she’s made one of her most sonically challenging and uniform albums yet: a mix of Nine Inch Nails, David Bowie, Prince and her Fame Monster-era self, rolled into the year’s strongest pop release yet.”

Read the full review here.

Lady Gaga 2025 Australian Tour

Friday, December 5th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale 12pm local time, Thursday, April 17th

Tuesday, December 9th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale 2pm local time, Thursday, April 17th

Friday, December 12th

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale 1pm local time, Thursday, April 17th