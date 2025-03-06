Lady Gaga could be returning to Australia this year.

Gaga teased a tour on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick radio show on Friday morning, saying, “I can’t formally announce anything, but I can tell you that I’m going to be announcing… some things.”

The last time she came to Australia was for her 2014 ‘ArtRave: Artpop Ball Tour’, which makes it over a decade since touching down here.

Gaga continued by expressing her love for her Australians fans: “I miss my fans there so much, I really do.” She added, “I have such fond memories of being in Australia, it’s a beautiful place and I really do want to come back soon.”

Gaga has just released her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Mayhem. Gaga told the hosts, “This album has so many different genres on it; from 90s grunge, industrial music, to funk music, 80s synth pop… it’s all my favourite things in a blender.”

“It’s why I called it Mayhem – because it’s chaos,” she explained.

“I just love being a student of music,” she told the hosts. “I don’t know if people know this about me, but I practise a lot.”

She shared that she rehearses “singing alone every day” and joked that the “acoustics in the shower are fantastic.”

Gaga also revealed on air today that she has a new film project with her boyfriend Michael Polansky. “I’m excited to continue exploring music more and exploring films more,” she said.

In a couple months, Gaga will sing at a free concert in Brazil to support sustainability in the entertainment industry. Her “little monsters” will be treated to a performance at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 3rd.