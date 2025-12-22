That secret, phone-free Lady Gaga show fans have been whispering about? It’s officially coming to screens this Christmas as Harlequin Live: One Night Only.

Per Rolling Stone, the concert film’s wide release comes after Gaga debuted it during an event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles earlier this month. Harlequin is currently in the running for the Best Traditional Pop Album at the Grammys.

“Happy holidays to you and yours,” Gaga said in a social media post, accompanying a poster for the performance. “Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only Coming Xmas Eve @ 4pm PT on my YouTube channel.”

Harlequin mostly consists of Gaga’s unique covers of jazz classics, along with two original tracks. The concert film will show her performance of it with a six-piece band at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles last September. The set was made to look like a run-down apartment, though fans couldn’t document it themselves as phones and smartwatches were collected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

On the long intermission between last year’s Harlequin performance and this month’s film release, Gaga said: “It was interesting — when we first saw the footage, we said, ‘This is not the right time to put this out’. And we collectively agreed that we would allow the lore of the Belasco performance to bloom with the fans, until it felt like time… And so this is like a Christmas present.”

Gaga also detailed why the time feels right now, per Variety. “I’m feeling like: Why not?” she said. “We have this thing that’s so special to us, so we’re just really happy to share it with the fans. It’s kind of a rebellious project. And, by Harlequin standards, Christmas is the perfect time to release something rebellious.”

Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live: One Night Only will be available to watch from 11am (AEDT) on Christmas Day for Australians.