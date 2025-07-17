Lady Gaga officially launched her highly anticipated ‘Mayhem Ball’ tour with a spectacular opening night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, delighting fans with a comprehensive setlist that combined tracks from her new album with beloved classics.

The ‘Mayhem Ball’ largely follows the template established during her Coachella performances earlier this year, but with several crowd-pleasing additions that weren’t featured in her previous 2025 shows. These welcome inclusions, mostly appearing in the second half of the performance, include “Applause”, “Just Dance”, “Shadow of a Man”, and “LoveDrug”.

Gaga has also reimagined some of her most iconic songs for the tour. “Shallow” received a fresh arrangement and visual treatment, with the star now performing it from a gondola above the audience. “Die with a Smile” also underwent a stylistic makeover, offering fans a new perspective on the track.

The tour launch comes after the release of her acclaimed Mayhem album and follows several standalone performances. While Gaga delivered two massive Coachella dates in mid-April that were livestreamed to millions, she made it clear these were bespoke performances rather than official tour kickoffs. She subsequently performed large-scale shows in Mexico, Brazil, and Singapore from late April through late May, but these were similarly not billed as part of the ‘Mayhem Ball’ tour.

Her North American tour schedule is surprisingly modest for 2025, featuring only two-night or three-night stands in Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago over the next two months. The US leg concludes on September 17th before Gaga takes the tour overseas, beginning with a show at London’s O2 Arena on September 30th. The European leg will take her through Sweden, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France before wrapping up on November 20th, after which she heads to Australia in December.

Industry observers note that Gaga has left considerable demand unmet with this limited run of arena shows, especially given that she previously filled stadiums on her Chromatica tour. Her plans for 2026 remain unknown, but the scale of this tour suggests more dates could be announced.

Check out Gaga’s Las Vegas setlist in full below:

“Bloody Mary”

“Abracadabra”

“Scheiße”

“Garden of Eden”

“Poker Face”

“Perfect Celebrity”

“Disease”

“Paparazzi”

”LoveGame”

“Alejandro”

“The Beast”

“Killah”

“Zombieboy”

”LoveDrug”

”Applause”

”Just Dance”

”Shadow of a Man”

”Kill for Love”

”Summerboy”

”Born This Way”

”Million Reasons”

”Shallow”

”Die with a Smile”

”Vanish Into You”

”Bad Romance”

”How Bad Do U Want Me”