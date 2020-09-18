Lady Gaga has discussed depression, mental health, 2020, her most recent album Chromatica and more in a candid interview with Billboard for the 2021 Grammy Preview issue.

The singer has opened up about her experiences with post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and self harm. Lady Gaga explained that Chromatica, her sixth studio album that was released in May 2020, is her journey through pain and healing during a period when she struggled with her mental health.

“I used to wake up every day and remember I was Lady Gaga — and then I would get depressed,” the 34 year old artist said. “My existence in and of itself was a threat to me, I thought about really dark shit every single day.”

She revealed that when her friends would try and help, she would turn them away and pull the ‘I’m Lady Gaga’ card.

“It’s the one where you go, ‘I’m Lady Gaga, you don’t understand what it feels like, I want to dress how I want and be who I am without people noticing, why does everybody have to notice, I’m so sad, I don’t even know why anymore, why are you making me talk about it?’,” she said.

Her producer, BloodPop, told Billboard they would begin most recording sessions by spending a few hours talking about her feelings. This resulted in some of her most personal and powerful lyrics with songs like ‘911’ and ‘1000 Doves’.

In the interview she also spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement and coronavirus. “What a privilege! To be an artist for the world in 2020. What a year for a heart that bleeds.”

Check out the cover shot of Lady Gaga for the Billboard 2021 Grammy Preview issue: