Beyonce has announced that she will be releasing her new album Renaissance on July 29th, 2022, and the news has fans speculating that Lady Gaga hinted at the impending album almost two years ago.

At the 2020 VMA’s, Lady Gaga took to the stage to accept the Tricon award, a new statue that spotlights an artist who excels in areas beyond music. During her acceptance speech, the singer said a “renaissance” is coming.

“Just because we’re separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love. This is what I believe,” she told the audience.

Beyonce shared the news of her new album Renaissance on her official website and revealed that the record will have 16 tracks. A special box set of Renaissance is already available for pre-order on her website.

The Renaissance box set includes a collectible Renaissance box, a Renaissance tee, and the Renaissance CD. The 16-track CD will come with a four-panel softpak, a 28-page photo booklet, and a collectible mini-poster.

Beyonce fired up speculation that she’d soon be dropping a new album when she blanked content from her social media accounts, including YouTube.

Deleting content from social media prior to a new music drop is a commonly used marketing technique. The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and The 1975 have all previously cleared their accounts right before announcing – and releasing – new music.

Beyonce’s Instagram – which boasts 303 million followers – still features 2,020 posts, but her profile picture is a blank icon. Similarly so, her Twitter features content but a blank profile icon. The same goes for her Facebook account and YouTube account.

Since branching out as a solo artist in 2003, Beyonce has released six studio albums, five live albums, three compilation albums, five EPs, and one soundtrack album. Her latest studio album Lemonade was released back in 2016.

In an interview last year with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyonce revealed that she was in the process of recording music.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!” She said.

