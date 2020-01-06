Oprah Winfrey has officially interviewed Lady Gaga about her battles with mental health to kick off her first national arena tour in five years.

Content warning: This article includes mentions of Sexual Assault, R*pe and PTSD.

Sitting down for a rather lengthy chat between legends, the singer and the talk show host met together on a Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The chat was a part of Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, which is presented by Weight Watchers Reimagined.

During their hour-long discussion, Oprah and Gaga discussed everything from managing her fibromyalgia to her heavily rumoured relationship with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper.

On dealing with fibromyalgia, Gaga revealed to Oprah that even during their conversation, she was in “head-to-toe pain.”

You can watch the interview below between Oprah and Lady Gaga

“What’s interesting about it is that I’ve found through neuropsych research and my relationship with my doctors that fibromyalgia can be treated through mental health therapy,” Gaga told Oprah. “And mental health is a medical condition, it should be treated as a medical condition. It should not be ignored.”

Gaga also discussed being raped by someone she knew growing up.

“I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma,” she told Oprah.

During that time she quickly rose to fame, and she didn’t have a doctor or therapist to help her process her trauma.

“I all of a sudden became a star and was travelling the world going from hotel room to garage to limo to stage, and I never dealt with it, and then all of a sudden I started to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my entire body that mimicked the illness I felt after I was raped,” she told Oprah. Gaga later said she believed there should be mental health classes in schools.