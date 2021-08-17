Lady Gaga’s ex-dog walker, Ryan Fischer is reportedly road-tripping across America in a bid to heal from his trauma.
Earlier this month it was reported that Ryan Fischer had left Gaga’s mansion in LA, to return to his place in Hudson, New York.
According to Radar Online, sources close to Fischer have stated that he returned to his home in Hudson to be with friends.
They said, “Ryan drove across the country from LA back home to Hudson, NY to be with his friends.”
It appears that Fischer used to bring back Gaga’s pups to his place in Hudson, however this time, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
Despite that, they are still reportedly close friends.
The sources said, “He is still close with Gaga but needed to get away from the scene of the crime and recover with his friends around him back in his low-key life in his small town.”
“Ryan has been enjoying a few private dinners with friends around town and trying to stay out of the spotlight. To be honest, he is more comfortable hanging out with dogs than talking to the press.”
However now the latest update on Fischer has seen the ex-dog walker take off from Hudson, embarking on a six month long road trip around the US, as reported by TMZ.
According to the news outlet, Fischer is actually two months into the six month long “journey”, which he’s reportedly referring to as a “sabbatical”.
He’s also revealed that it’s now clear to him why he has “chosen to leave the security of the Hollywood Hills where I fought for my life and mobility.”
Right now, Fischer has set up a GoFundMe page, asking for funds for travel expenses and for his van upkeep.
Fischer said, “I have a clear purpose but am at an obvious impasse. With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help.”
“This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved.”
He’s also asking for recommendations on retreats for trauma, as well as queer spiritual leaders and healers.
