Lady Gaga’s ex-dog walker, Ryan Fischer is reportedly road-tripping across America in a bid to heal from his trauma.

Earlier this month it was reported that Ryan Fischer had left Gaga’s mansion in LA, to return to his place in Hudson, New York.

According to Radar Online, sources close to Fischer have stated that he returned to his home in Hudson to be with friends.

They said, “Ryan drove across the country from LA back home to Hudson, NY to be with his friends.”

It appears that Fischer used to bring back Gaga’s pups to his place in Hudson, however this time, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Despite that, they are still reportedly close friends.

The sources said, “He is still close with Gaga but needed to get away from the scene of the crime and recover with his friends around him back in his low-key life in his small town.”

