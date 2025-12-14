Lady Gaga was forced to pause her show in Sydney on Saturday night after a dancer slid off the stage.

Performing her second show at Accor Stadium, and final stop of the Australian tour, the US singer called for a stop to the show during “Garden of Eden” when dancer Michael Dameski slid off the front of the stage due to heavy rain.

“Stop,” Gaga said after rushing to Dameski’s aid.

“We just had an accident on the stage. Everything’s OK, just wait a second please.”

The show stopped for a second time during Garden of Eden after a dancer fell off stage and was injured because of the persistent rain. "If you could just give us five minutes, I just wanna get some proper grooves on the shoes of the dancers," Lady Gaga said.

It’s reported that the show was paused momentarily so all dancers could get additional grips on their shoes. Production crew also returned to the stage after “Garden of Eden” to dry the stage.

The production team once again dried the stage after Garden of Eden because of the heavy rain. The show has now resumed, just before Poker Face.

Following the show, Dameski took to Instagram, writing: “I’m OK. Thank you for checking. Happy I was able to finish the last show of the year!”

Lady Gaga’s tour has been met with critical acclaim, including a 4.5 star review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“Gaga may be ‘Born This Way’, but she’s also in the shape of her life – physically and vocally. She doesn’t let up for a millisecond throughout. She’s never not ‘on’ and her acting ability gives her an edge: every eye movement, gesture, breathy exhale, and perfectly executed dance move is done with intention,” it reads.

“It’s such a powerful statement of authenticity to watch Gaga revert to Stefani Germanotta before our very eyes. She’s been a global superstar for 17 years now, and ‘Mayhem Ball’ finds this once-in-a-generation artist at the peak of her powers.”