Lainey Wilson has revealed her ‘Whirlwind World Tour’ is set to land in New Zealand and Australia.

The US-based musician will make her New Zealand debut when her ‘Whirlwind World Tour’ heads to Aukland’s Spark Arena on February 6th. She’ll then perform in Christchurch before crossing the Tasman for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, wrapping up in Perth on February 26th.

The shows fall around a headline performance at Howlin’ Country on the Newcastle Foreshore on Saturday, February 14th.

Wilson last played Down Under in 2024, headlining CMC Rocks before selling out two shows each in Sydney and Melbourne. That same year her album Bell Bottom Country was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Country Album and she was named CMA’s Entertainer of the Year, the first woman to do so since Taylor Swift in 2009.

Her most recent project, Whirlwind, received another nod for Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards earlier this year — with a deluxe version set for release on August 22th.

Joining Wilson on tour is Texan outfit Flatland Cavalry and Oklahoma’s Kaitlin Butts, both of whom will also appear at Howlin’ Country.

Rolling Stone described Flatland Cavalry as “one of the most dynamic presences in country music,” attracting over 500 million global streams and appearances on stage alongside heavyweights such as Luke Combs and Willie Nelson.

Meanwhile, Butts is coming off an acclaimed 2024 album, Roadrunner!, and has earned a reputation for her high-energy live performances.

Lainey Wilson 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Frontier Member pre-sale runs 24 hours from 12pm Thursday, August 14

General release available from 1pm Friday, August 15

Tickets: frontiertouring.com/ laineywilson

Friday, February 6th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, February 8th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Wednesday, February 11th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, February 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, February 19th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, February 22nd

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, February 26th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA