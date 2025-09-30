Lainey Wilson has secured her return as host for the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards, marking her second consecutive year in the role but her first time helming the ceremony solo.

The country star previously shared hosting duties in 2024 alongside Luke Combs and Peyton Manning, but will take centre stage alone when the awards broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 19th at 8pm ET on ABC. The ceremony will subsequently stream on Hulu the following day.

Wilson expressed her enthusiasm for the hosting opportunity, stating: “I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honour. I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

The announcement comes as Wilson finds herself among the evening’s most nominated artists, earning six nominations that tie her with Ella Langley and Megan Moroney for the highest number of nods this year.

Her nominations span major categories including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, while her track “4x4xU” competes for both Single and Song of the Year honours.

Wilson’s latest album Whirlwind has earned recognition in the Album of the Year category, and she’s also nominated for Music Video of the Year for “Somewhere Over Laredo”. The nominations build upon her successful 2024 CMA Awards performance, where she claimed victories for Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”.

The hosting announcement coincides with Wilson’s ongoing world tour supporting Whirlwind, which was released last August. Her current North American leg launched last month and continues through October and early November, featuring support acts including Ernest, Drake Milligan, Muscadine Bloodline, Maddox Batson, and Lauren Watkins.

The country star’s Australia and New Zealand tour represents the next phase of her international touring schedule, extending her reach to Southern Hemisphere audiences following the completion of her North American dates.