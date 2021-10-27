‘LALISA’ by BLACKPINK’s Lisa is now the fastest K-pop music video by a female soloist to hit the 300 million mark.

Last month, Lisa got us all up and dancing with her first solo release, LALISA. The effect, it seems, is still going strong. Lisa’s solo debut, ‘LALISA’, has now become the fastest K-pop music video by a female soloist to cross the 300 million mark. Lisa achieved this in a whopping 47 days.

Interestingly, she dethrones a fellow member for this title – till now, fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie’s solo debut ‘SOLO’ had held the crown for being the fastest female solo to cross the 300 million mark. ‘SOLO’ did this in approximately six months, opening to raving success and acclaim.

This, of course, is not the first record that ‘LALISA’ has to its name. Within 24 hours of its release, the video had racked up 73.6 million views, becoming the most-watched music video by a soloist on YouTube and breaking two Guinness World records.

In her own words, ‘LALISA’ shows a different, more personal side to Lisa, coming seeped in Thai elements (her homeland) and featuring sounds she gravitates to most.

“[This album] is all about my name, which embodies my most confident self,” Lisa – who was born Pranpriya Manoban, but later changed her name to Lalisa Manoban – said in a press conference shortly before the release of the EP.

“I wanted to imbue this release with a Thai vibe, and he came up with an arrangement that captured the perfect mood.” she said of the title track ‘LALISA’, which not only incorporated Thai landmarks but also showed her sporting a traditional Thai dress.

“And then we used black and gold, the colours that represent me, as well as the album design — I did those parts by myself. I also told the directors that I wanted to wear a traditional Thai costume in the music video, and the end result was marvellous. We also incorporated a little bit of Thai traditional dances in the choreography.”

Check out ‘LALISA’ by Lisa: