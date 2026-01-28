Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has become the latest musician to speak out against Donald Trump and ICE.

Blythe published a personal op-ed, titled “All the Horrors Happening Around Us”, via his Substack earlier this week.

The op-ed features a sincere critique of US president’s administration. It also finds Blythe addressing the recent ICE-related killings of US citizens in Minnesota.

“Like most of you… I am tired, y’all. So goddamned tired. The open moral collapse of all three branches our government is utterly exhausting,” he writes.

“It’s not just the fact that we have a perpetual failure of a business man cosplaying as some sort of national financial father figure, hell-bent on destroying our economy with his foolish tariffs and endless trade wars, raising the cost of groceries and health insurance and every single other thing under the sun all the while enriching himself to the tune of at least 1.4 billion dollars during his first year back alone.