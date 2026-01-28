Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has become the latest musician to speak out against Donald Trump and ICE. 

Blythe published a personal op-ed, titled “All the Horrors Happening Around Us”, via his Substack earlier this week.

The op-ed features a sincere critique of US president’s administration. It also finds Blythe addressing the recent ICE-related killings of US citizens in Minnesota.

“Like most of you… I am tired, y’all. So goddamned tired. The open moral collapse of all three branches our government is utterly exhausting,” he writes.

“It’s not just the fact that we have a perpetual failure of a business man cosplaying as some sort of national financial father figure, hell-bent on destroying our economy with his foolish tariffs and endless trade wars, raising the cost of groceries and health insurance and every single other thing under the sun all the while enriching himself to the tune of at least 1.4 billion dollars during his first year back alone.

“It’s not just because this poorly spoken buffoon, holder of the highest office in the land, flies to other countries only to publicly insult and demean our historical allies in endless slurring word salads of nonsense on the world stage, going so far as to threaten utterly pointless invasions of their sovereign lands in the name American national security, places like Greenland that we already have full access to through long-standing treaties.

“It’s not simply because this draft-dodging rich kid, who against all common sense is the Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, has moved beyond threats and into action by invading another sovereign nation, kidnapping its admittedly terrible dictator in the name of stopping drug trafficking while leaving that dictator’s even worse second in command in charge, thereby changing absolutely nothing except millions of American tax payer’s dollars squandered.”

Read Blythe’s op-ed in full here.

Blythe’s band recently shared the title track from their forthcoming album, “Into Oblivion”, which also highlighted his disgust with the current state of the US.

Blythe revealed all about the band’s single and upcoming album of the same name in a statement, saying it’s “about the ongoing and rapid breakdown of the social contract, particularly here in America.”

“Things are acceptable now that would’ve horrified people just 20 years ago,” Blythe added of the album, which is set for release on March 17th.