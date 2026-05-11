Two bands, one almighty tour: Lamb of God and Trivium have announced a co-headline tour of Australia.

The powerhouse bands will play shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane this October (see full dates below). They’ll be joined by Glasgow metal pioneers Bleed From Within at all shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 21st at 9am local time..

The artist pre-sale begins on Friday, May 15th at 9am local time; the Destroy All Lines pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 19th at 9am local time, as do the venue and My Ticketek pre-sales; the Spotify pre-sale begins the following day (May 20th) at 9am local time.

Lamb of God were most recently in Australia for Knotfest Australia 2024, where their Melbourne headline slideshows garnered praise from critics.

“Lamb of God do it better than most; in fact tonight’s show was a playbook that every new and younger band needs to study,” wrote The Rockpit.

Trivium, meanwhile, have earned a Grammy nomination, multiple Billboard 200 top 20 hits, and No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart in a glittering career.

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Lamb of God & Trivium 2026 Australian Tour

With special guests Bleed From Within

Presented by Destroy All Lines

Artist early bird pre-sale begins Friday, May 15th (9am local time)

Destroy All Lines early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 19th (9am local time)

Venue early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 19th (9am local time)

My Ticketek early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 19th (9am local time)

Spotify early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 20th (9am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, May 21st (9am local time)

Ticket information available here

Friday, October 2nd

Perth HPC, Perth, WA

Sunday, October 4th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 6th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, October 9th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 11th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD