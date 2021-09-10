Over 4.5 million deaths have been attributed to the respiratory illness COVID-19 over the past 18 months. Despite this, Lana Del Rey has thanked God for giving her breath to sing amidst the raging pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Del Rey posted a sentiment that triggered some fans.

“Thank you God for still giving me breath to sing for the last 16 months of Covid while so many breaths have been taken away. Every day I pray for all those who are affected. May you take away my difficulties so that triumphs over them may be a testament to your goodness *.:。.✿,” she posted yesterday on her Twitter account.

While many of her Twitter fans praised her words, Reddit users generally had a different opinion. Keep in mind that there’s no public knowledge of Del Rey ever being diagnosed or suffering from COVID-19 herself.

“Lana’s PR team does not get paid enough for her clownery,” one Redditor wrote on a thread about Del Rey’s post.

“I will listen to Burning Desire on repeat every day but you will not see me defending this,” added another.

“Girl where the fuck is your publicist to vet this shit?” Asked another.

“At first I thought she was saying that she had COVID for 16 months and she had the good fortune to still be able to sing. Okay, this much worse,” lamented a different user.

In November last year, Del Rey wore a face mask made of mesh which many took as a fashion statement, not a move to contain the pandemic and abide by the COVID-19 regulations attempting to slow the spread of the disease.

After receiving backlash for her mesh mask, Del Rey explained her choice.

“The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that,” she posted on Twitter.

Regardless of the plastic lining, many Redditors still believe that Del Rey’s recent post thanking God for breath so that she can sing – when many, many people have lost their lives to COVID-19 – is inconsiderate.

“Even without the mesh mask debacle, this is just so out-of touch. “Hey God, thanks for keeping my career alive and well while other people are dead! Hey, remember that? Tons of people DIED!” Succinctly put one Reddit user.

