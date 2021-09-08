After teasing new music for some time now, Lana Del Rey has finally cleared the air and announced her new album, Blue Banisters.

After what seemed like a long game of ‘Will She? Won’t She?’, we finally have confirmation of new music from Lana Del Rey. The singer has confirmed that her next album will be called Blue Banisters and will be out in October.

Del Rey also dropped a single to accompany the announcement, titled ‘Arcadia’. The cozy, homely music video comes seeped in retro-home movie vibes and was directed by Del Rey herself.

Speaking about the album and the song on Twitter, Del Rey said: “I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now.”

She also hinted that the new track may also be linked to the three songs she already dropped in May. “If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning. This song hits somewhere in the middle.” she said.

‘Arcadia’ is the fourth offering from Del Rey that comes straight from the 15-tracked Blue Banisters.

Earlier in May, Del Rey teased new music by dropping three tracks simultaneously — the familiar ‘Blue Banisters’, ‘Textbook’, and ‘Wildflower Wildfire’ — calling them ‘buzz tracks’.

At the time, fans were speculating that she was gearing up for a double release. Del Rey had earlier hinted that Blue Banisters would be out on July 4th, followed by another prospective release titled Rock Candy Sweet. While we are getting ready to welcome Blue Banisters, there is no clue as to when or if the latter will see the light of day.

Check out the tracklist for Blue Banisters by Lana Del Rey:

1. Textbook

2. Blue Banisters

3. Arcadia

4. Interlude – The Trio

5. Black Bathing Suit

6. If You Lie Down With Me

7. Beautiful

8. Violets for Roses

9. Dealer

10. Thunder

11. Wildflower Wildfire

12. Nectar of the Gods

13. Living Legend

14. Cherry Blossom

15. Sweet Carolina

Check out ‘Arcadia’ by Lana Del Rey: