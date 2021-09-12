Lana Del Rey has announced that she will be deactivating her social media accounts to focus on projects that require “privacy and transparency.”

In a three-minute video shared to Instagram on Saturday, Lana revealed that she would be deactivating her social media accounts to focus on her personal life and “different endeavors.”

“I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts,” Del Rey said. “That is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

She added, “I’m still very present and love what I do. I’m absolutely out here for the music and that I’m also just going on some different endeavors.”

Lana Del Rey has announced that she will deactivate all her social media accounts: “That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.…For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer,” pic.twitter.com/YD7Wuu5wuR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2021 Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Lana noted that she would spend her time working on her poetry books and spoken word LPs. She also shed light on her forthcoming record, Blue Banisters, set for release on October 22nd.

“It’s a compilation of older songs and some new songs; some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators,” Del Rey said. “And there will always be more to come.”

Last week, Lana Del Rey shared the fourth single from Blue Banisters, a languid, slow-burning ballad of Los Angeles, ‘Arcadia.’ Del Rey wrote and produced the single with Drew Erickson, the track arrived with a self-directed video.

‘Arcadia’ follows previously released singles ‘Blue Banisters,’ ‘Wildflower Wildfire’ and ‘Text Book.’ You can find the full tracklist and album artwork below.

Blue Banisters:

01 Textbook

02 Blue Banisters

03 Arcadia

04 Interlude – The Trio

05 Black Bathing Suit

06 If You Lie Down With Me

07 Beautiful

08 Violets for Roses

09 Dealer

10 Thunder

11 Wildflower Wildfire

12 Nectar of the Gods

13 Living Legend

14 Cherry Blossom

15 Sweet Carolina