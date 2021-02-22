Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she has an album of country songs ready to go and well, yee haw.

Speaking to MOJO Magazine, (via Contact Music) Del Rey said that she has an upcoming “cover album of country songs” and another collection of “other folk songs” to boot.

While Del Rey admitted that she expected “scepticism” over her change in genre, she explained that there has been long been a recurring country theme in her music.

“I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know they’re kind of country… I mean, they’re definitely not pop,” she said.

“Maybe the way ‘Video Games’ got remastered, they’re pop – but there’s something Americana about it for sure… so let’s see how these things come out – I’m not going to have pedal steel guitar on every single thing, but it is easy for me to write.”

It seems safe to assume that fans may have to wait a while for the country album, since Del Rey is only due to drop her upcoming LP Chemicals Over the Country Club next month.

Elsewhere in the interview, Del Rey reflected on receiving her first review back in 2011 on the same day that Amy Winehouse died.

“I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling, and then the news everywhere, on all of the televisions, was that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no, no,” she said.

“Everyone was watching, mesmerised, but I personally felt like I didn’t even want to sing any more.”

Del Rey also recalled enjoying the anonymity of performing “background” stuff in the early days of her career, including a track for a toilet paper commercial.

I maybe thought about Broadway. You’d get like a hundred dollars for singing background on records that would lead to nowhere,” he said.

She continued: “There was this company that emerged called The Orchard that was taking submissions for, like, toilet paper commercials and I definitely did one, like, under a pseudonym.

“Definitely the happiest I’ve ever been. Stay in the middle, no dog in the race, people would even hire me for background stuff.”

Check out ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ by Lana Del Rey: