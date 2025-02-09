Landmvrks are set to make waves Down Under as they embark on their first-ever headline tour of Australia this May.

The French metalcore powerhouse, known for their electrifying performances and genre-pushing sound, will bring their high-octane live show to Aussie shores, much to the delight of their growing fanbase in this part of the world.

Since their formation in 2014, Landmvrks have been steadily climbing the ranks of the global metalcore scene. Their journey from Marseille to international stardom has been marked by a series of critically acclaimed albums, each showcasing the band’s evolution and willingness to push boundaries.

The band’s debut album, Hollow, in 2016 introduced the world to their raw, energetic sound. They followed this with Fantasy in 2018, which saw them experimenting with their sonic palette to great effect. However, it was 2021’s Lost in the Waves that truly catapulted Landmvrks into the spotlight, debuting at an impressive #17 on the German Album Charts and cementing their status as a force to be reckoned with in the European metalcore scene.

Landmvrks’ rise to prominence has been further fuelled by their relentless touring schedule. In 2024, the band embarked on a successful world tour, conquering stages across the US as well as supporting Northlane in Australia. These performances not only expanded their global fanbase but also demonstrated their ability to deliver unforgettable live experiences.

As they prepare for their Australian headline tour, Landmvrks are riding high on the success of their latest single, “A Line in the Dust”, featuring Mat Welsh from While She Sleeps (listen above).

This fiery and emotional anthem has set the stage for their highly anticipated fourth album, The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been, set for release on April 25th. The new album promises to be their most ambitious and personal project yet, delving deeper into introspection while maintaining the raw intensity that fans have come to expect.

With over 600,000 unique monthly listeners on Spotify, Landmvrks have proven their universal appeal and are poised to make a significant impact on the Australian metalcore scene with their upcoming tour.

Find Landmvrks’ full tour dates and ticket information here.

Landmvrks 2025 Australian Tour

FRIDAY 9 MAY – THE TRIFFID, BRISBANE

SATURDAY 10 MAY – METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY

SUNDAY 11 MAY – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE

TUESDAY 13 MAY – THE GOV, ADELAIDE

THURSDAY 15 MAY – MAGNET HOUSE, PERTH