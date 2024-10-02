Laneway Festival has revealed its dates and venues for 2025.

The iconic Trans-Tasman touring festival, known for its diverse and top-notch selection of live music, will showcase performances in several major cities: Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

Kicking things off, Laneway Festival Auckland will take place on Thursday, February 6, at the scenic Western Springs. Following this, Brisbane will host the festival on Saturday, February 8, at the Brisbane Showgrounds, which has long been the festival’s home in that city. Sydney fans can look forward to the return of the festival at the Sydney Showground on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

In the following week, Laneway Festival will take over Melbourne’s vibrant Flemington Park on Friday, February 14, and then head to Adelaide’s picturesque Bonython Park on Saturday, February 15. The tour will wrap up on Sunday, February 16, at Perth’s inner-city oasis, Wellington Square, providing a fitting finale to the festival’s journey.

The 2025 lineup will be announced on Wednesday, October 9th. The Laneway Festival pre-sale, presented by Afterpay, starts on Tuesday, October 15th at 10am (local time) and will be open for 23 hours. This is your only chance to purchase tickets at pre-sale prices, so sign up for access at lanewayfestival.com.

For more information on Laneway Festival pre-sale and ticket pricing, head to Laneway Festival’s Instagram.

This year’s edition featured acts like Stormzy, Steve Lacy, AJ Tracey, Nia Archives, Blondshell, and Faye Webster.

