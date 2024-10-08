The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived: Charli XCX is officially headlining Laneway Festival 2025!

It’s time to grab your glitter, strap on your platform boots, and get ready for the ultimate brat summer as Charli brings her high-energy pop extravaganza to Laneway Festival 2025.

We knew this was coming! Remember those neon green billboards teasing “Laneway” in plain black font, spotted in Marrickville and Auckland? If that wasn’t Charli-coded enough, the festival’s poster featuring an apple icon was practically screaming “Apple”—one of her iconic tracks that has become a brat anthem. This wasn’t just any marketing—it was Charli-level brilliance.

And now, with Charli officially headlining, it’s safe to say that Australia is about to be engulfed in her futuristic beats, impeccable choreography, and, of course, the fashion moments we live for.

This is the pop queen’s first Laneway appearance since 2019, and with her recent brat era taking over the world, this year’s festival promises to be her most exciting visit yet. Laneway has always been known for its eclectic, cutting-edge lineups, but securing Charli at the helm feels like the ultimate pop-culture win.

Charli will be sharing the spotlight with co-headliner Beabadoobee. There’s no shortage of local talent either, with Skegss and Vera Ellen repping Australia and New Zealand.

Kicking things off, Laneway Festival Auckland will take place on Thursday, February 6th, at the scenic Western Springs. Following this, Brisbane will host the festival on Saturday, February 8th, at the Brisbane Showgrounds, which has long been the festival’s home in that city. Sydney fans can look forward to the return of the festival at the Sydney Showground on Sunday, February 9th, 2025.

In the following week, Laneway Festival will take over Melbourne’s vibrant Flemington Park on Friday, February 14th, and then head to Adelaide’s picturesque Bonython Park on Saturday, February 15th. The tour will wrap up on Sunday, February 16th, at Perth’s inner-city oasis, Wellington Square, providing a fitting finale to the festival’s journey.

It’s shaping up to be a killer (brat) summer of music at Laneway 2025, with something for every vibe.

The Laneway Festival pre-sale, presented by Afterpay, starts on Tuesday, October 15th at 10am (local time) and will be open for 23 hours. This is your only chance to purchase tickets at pre-sale prices, so sign up for access at lanewayfestival.com.

Check out the full lineup below.

Laneway Festival 2025

Presented by triple j

Supported by the NSW Government through tourism and events agency, Destination NSW

Sign up for pre-sale tickets at lanewayfestival.com

Lineup

Charli xcx *

Beabadoobee * — Clairo *

Barry Can’t Swim * – BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ set) *

Remi Wolf – Olivia Dean

Eyedress – Joey Valence & Brae – Skegss

Hamdi – Fcukers – Julie* – 2hollis

Elliot & Vincent – RNZŌ – Vera Ellen

* Only playing at Laneway Festival

Dates

Thursday, February 6th

Western Springs, Auckland

Saturday, February 8th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Sunday, February 9th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Friday, February 14th

Flemington Park, Melbourne

Saturday, February 15th

Bonython Park, Adelaide

Sunday, February 16th

Wellington Square, Perth

*All shows 16+