Laneway Festival 2025 set times are here.

You can check them out below—are there any clashes with your favourite artists?

Some fans have already voiced their disappointment online about BICEP performing at the same time as Charli XCX.

“nooo why would you put bicep on the same time as charli,” one fan wrote.

“Please change BICEP’s set times to not clash with Charli. They both mean a lot to the electronic scene, and having them clash really sucks,” said another.

With just over two weeks until Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, Clairo, Djo, BICEP, and more hit the stage across Australia and New Zealand, Laneway Festival has announced a limited ticket release for previously sold-out events in Brisbane and Melbourne.

These additional tickets will be available starting tomorrow, Thursday, January 23, at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased at lanewayfestival.com

Demand for tickets has been high, with Sydney and Melbourne selling out within an hour during the initial release.

Laneway Festival 2025 will also showcase a range of emerging talent. In Brisbane, Neesha Alexander will bring a unique blend of traditional culture and dance music. Melbourne audiences can enjoy a set from NYC-based DJ Ivan Berko.

In Adelaide, Divebar Youth and PINES will bring indie-pop and soulful electronic sounds, respectively. Over in Perth, festivalgoers can catch amapiano and Afrocentric beats from Jxnior and a performance by 17-year-old pop artist Mariae Cassandra.

Laneway Festival 2025

Thursday, February 6th

Western Springs, Auckland

Saturday, February 8th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Sunday, February 9th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Friday, February 14th

Flemington Park, Melbourne

Saturday, February 15th

Bonython Park, Adelaide

Sunday, February 16th

Wellington Square, Perth

*All shows 16+