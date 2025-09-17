The 2026 Laneway Festival lineup has dropped.

Confirmed on next year’s bill includes headlining act Chappell Roan, as well as Role Model, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg, BENEE, Gigi Perez, Wolf Alice, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

Celebrating its 21st anniversary, Laneway Festival 2026 is coming back bigger and better than ever next February, with a refreshed route across Australia and New Zealand, including three new venues.

Check out the full lineup below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laneway Festival (@lanewayfest)

Danny Rogers and Jerome Borazio, co-founders of the festival, said this week: “It’s incredible to be celebrating 21 years of Laneway. What began as a little street party in a Melbourne laneway has grown into a summer ritual across Australia and New Zealand.

“Every year we’re blown away by the response from the artists, fans, and community that make Laneway so special — 2026 is about honouring that history while looking to the future.”

2025 was Laneway’s biggest year yet, drawing over 200,000 fans to sold-out shows across Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, with an additional 40,000 at sideshows. Headliners like Charli XCX, Clairo, BICEP, Beabadoobee, Olivia Dean, and Remi Wolf made it a standout year, and the festival’s co-founders quickly confirmed its return next year.

The Laneway Festival pre-sale opens Tuesday, September 23rd with staggered release times across each city. General on-sale follows on Wednesday, September 24th from 10am AEST. Click here for more details.

Laneway 2026

Dates

Thursday, February 5th (18+)

Western Springs, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

Saturday, February 7th (16+)

Southport Sharks, Gold Coast/Yugambeh Jagun

Sunday, February 8th (16+)

Centennial Park, Sydney/Gadigal & Bidjigal

Friday, February 13th (16+)

Flemington Park, Melbourne/Wurundjeri Biik

Saturday, February 14th (16+)

Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide/Kaurna Yerta

Sunday, February 15th (16+)

Arena Joondalup, Perth/Whadjuk Boodjar

Lineup

Chappell Roan*

Wolf Alice*

Role Model

PinkPantheress*

Wet Leg

Yung Lean & Bladee*

Lucy Dacus

Alex G

BENEE**

Cavetown

Mt. Joy

The Dare

Malcolm Todd

Oklou

Jensen McRae**

Geese**

Wisp**

Gigi Perez

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers^^

Blusher^

Shady Nasty^

Armlock^

The Belair Lip Bombs^

Djanaba

9lives”

Lontalius”

MOKOTRON”

Ringlets”

Womb”

*Only playing Laneway

**Auckland, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne only

^Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne only

^^Australia only

“Auckland only