Laneway Festival sideshows are here.

Following the reveal of Laneway Festival’s 2025 lineup, Olivia Dean, Joey Valence & Brae, and julie have been announced for headline shows. For pre-sale access and general ticket sale timings, visit handsometours.com.

One of the UK’s most exciting new artists, Olivia Dean will be performing in Australia and New Zealand for the first time. Along with her appearance at Laneway Festival 2025, she’ll play shows at Auckland’s Powerstation, Sydney’s Roundhouse, and Melbourne’s Forum. Known for her heartfelt lyrics and engaging performances, Olivia’s debut album Messy was nominated for the Mercury Prize and reached No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart.

Joey Valence & Brae (JVB) went from college students to viral sensations with their 2021 hit “Double Jump”. Their debut album, PUNK TACTICS, has over 129 million streams, and their latest album, NO HANDS, builds on their unique mix of 90s hip-hop, punk, drum and bass, and hyperpop. JVB joins Laneway Festival 2025 after a successful North American tour and an upcoming sold-out European tour.

Los Angeles band julie, known for blending shoegaze, grunge, and post-punk, will perform in Australia for the first time. After making waves with their debut single “flutter” in 2020 and opening for artists like Alex G and Faye Webster, they’ll bring their album my anti-aircraft friend to life on stage at Sydney’s Factory Theatre and Melbourne’s Corner Hotel in February 2025.

Multidisciplinary artists through and through, julie created every element of the record – music, artwork, videos, packaging, and even some of the instruments they play on stage. In February 2025, julie bring their project to Australia for the first time, performing at Sydney’s Factory Theatre and Corner Hotel in Melbourne.

Laneway Festival 2025 Sideshows

For pre-sale access and general ticket sale timings, visit handsometours.com

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Olivia Dean

Presented by Handsome Tours & Laneway Presents

Wednesday, February 5th

Powerstation, Auckland

Tuesday, February 11th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, February 13th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Joey Valence & Brae

Presented by triple j, Handsome Tours & Laneway Presents

Monday, February 10th

Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 12th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

julie

Presented by Handsome Tours & Laneway Presents

Thursday, February 13th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 15th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC