Good news kids! Laneway Festival Sydney is now 16+ for the first time ever. Honestly, they’ve booked The 1975 and Charli XCX for headliners… to not allow our gen z sweethearts in is pretty much a hate crime.
A limited number of Sydney Youth tickets (available to 16 and 17 year-olds) are set to go on sale on Wednesday, December 18th at 9 am. The first 1000 tickets purchased will come with a limited edition Glow In The Dark poster, valued at $49.95.
“We’ve worked really hard with police and the Royal Botanic Garden Trust (the authority for The Domain) to make this happen,” Laneway shared in a statement. “We’ve had a really positive experience in every other city and look forward to putting on another fun, safe event for a new generation of music fans at our new home in The Domain this February”.
It’s a super exciting development. The kids deserve to feel the catharsis that comes with screaming the opening line to ‘Love It If We Made It’.
Watch: The 1975 – ‘Love It If We Made It’
ST JEROME’S LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2020
For all ticketing and event information, visit the official Laneway Festival website.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST
Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND
The Domain, Sydney NSW
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH
Hart’s Mill, Adelaide SA
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH
Footscray Park, Melbourne VIC
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH
Esplanade Reserve, Fremantle WA
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Full Lineup
The 1975
Charli XCX (Festival Exclusive, No Sideshows)
Ruel
Earl Sweatshirt (Festival Exclusive, No Sideshows)
Ocean Alley
DMA’s
J.I.D
Tones and I
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Hockey Dad
Bbno$
The Chats
Mahalia (East Coast only)
Kaiit
Benee
Stella Donnelly
Fontaines D.C
Oliver Tree
Omar Apollo
Col3trane
Hatchie (East Coast only)
Spacey Jane (Excl. Fremantle)
Kucka (Excl. Adelaide)
Pist Idiots
JessB (East Coast only)
George Alice (Adelaide only)
The Lazy Eyes (Sydney only)