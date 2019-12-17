Good news kids! Laneway Festival Sydney is now 16+ for the first time ever. Honestly, they’ve booked The 1975 and Charli XCX for headliners… to not allow our gen z sweethearts in is pretty much a hate crime.

A limited number of Sydney Youth tickets (available to 16 and 17 year-olds) are set to go on sale on Wednesday, December 18th at 9 am. The first 1000 tickets purchased will come with a limited edition Glow In The Dark poster, valued at $49.95.

“We’ve worked really hard with police and the Royal Botanic Garden Trust (the authority for The Domain) to make this happen,” Laneway shared in a statement. “We’ve had a really positive experience in every other city and look forward to putting on another fun, safe event for a new generation of music fans at our new home in The Domain this February”.

It’s a super exciting development. The kids deserve to feel the catharsis that comes with screaming the opening line to ‘Love It If We Made It’.

Watch: The 1975 – ‘Love It If We Made It’

ST JEROME’S LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2020

For all ticketing and event information, visit the official Laneway Festival website.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND

The Domain, Sydney NSW

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH

Hart’s Mill, Adelaide SA

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH

Footscray Park, Melbourne VIC

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH

Esplanade Reserve, Fremantle WA

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 Full Lineup

The 1975

Charli XCX (Festival Exclusive, No Sideshows)

Ruel

Earl Sweatshirt (Festival Exclusive, No Sideshows)

Ocean Alley

DMA’s

J.I.D

Tones and I

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Hockey Dad

Bbno$

The Chats

Mahalia (East Coast only)

Kaiit

Benee

Stella Donnelly

Fontaines D.C

Oliver Tree

Omar Apollo

Col3trane

Hatchie (East Coast only)

Spacey Jane (Excl. Fremantle)

Kucka (Excl. Adelaide)

Pist Idiots

JessB (East Coast only)

George Alice (Adelaide only)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney only)