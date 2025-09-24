If you were planning on going to Laneway 2026 in Sydney or Melbourne, think again.

The festival’s organisers have announced that, for the second year in a row — and for just the second time in Laneway history — the Sydney and Melbourne dates have sold out on the first day of general sale.

Each city sold out in under an hour, or “less time than Chappell Roan will spend commanding the stage with her 90-minute gothic fairytale spectacle at Laneway Festival 2026,” as a press statement put it.

Sydney and Melbourne tickets may be all gone, but a limited number of tickets remain for the Auckland, Gold, Coast, Adelaide, and Perth dates. Fans in those cities better be quick, though, if the response in Australia’s two biggest cities is anything to go by.

Laneway Festival co-founders Danny Rogers and Jerome Borazio said: “We are so grateful to see this level of excitement for our 21st birthday year. It is a testament to both the lineup and the passion of Laneway fans, which we never take for granted. We can’t wait to celebrate together this summer.”

The Laneway 2026 lineup was revealed last week.

Confirmed on next year’s bill are the likes of headlining act Chappell Roan, Role Model, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg, BENEE, Gigi Perez, Wolf Alice, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

2025 was Laneway’s biggest year yet, drawing over 200,000 fans to sold-out shows across Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, with an additional 40,000 at sideshows.

Laneway 2026

Dates

Thursday, February 5th (18+)

Western Springs, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

Saturday, February 7th (16+)

Southport Sharks, Gold Coast/Yugambeh Jagun

Sunday, February 8th (16+) (SOLD OUT)

Centennial Park, Sydney/Gadigal & Bidjigal

Friday, February 13th (16+) (SOLD OUT)

Flemington Park, Melbourne/Wurundjeri Biik

Saturday, February 14th (16+)

Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide/Kaurna Yerta

Sunday, February 15th (16+)

Arena Joondalup, Perth/Whadjuk Boodjar

Lineup

Chappell Roan*

Wolf Alice*

Role Model

PinkPantheress*

Wet Leg

Yung Lean & Bladee*

Lucy Dacus

Alex G

BENEE**

Cavetown

Mt. Joy

The Dare

Malcolm Todd

Oklou

Jensen McRae**

Geese**

Wisp**

Gigi Perez

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers^^

Blusher^

Shady Nasty^

Armlock^

The Belair Lip Bombs^

Djanaba

9lives”

Lontalius”

MOKOTRON”

Ringlets”

Womb”

*Only playing Laneway

**Auckland, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne only

^Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne only

^^Australia only

“Auckland only