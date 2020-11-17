Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has revealed he longer cares if people label him a “shitty drummer”.

During a conversation with So What (via ultimateguitar.com), Ulrich opened up about how the way he deals with criticism has changed.

“Unlike years ago, I basically don’t read any of the interviews that the other guys do,” he said.

“20 or 30 years ago, we would all sit and fucking read every page of Kerrang and every page of Circus Magazine, see what so-and-so’s saying and what the other band members were saying, what James [Hetfield] was saying about this and that,” he continued.

Ulrich went on to reveal that he also no longer regularly reads negative comments left by fans.

“I’ll say that occasionally, once every six months or something like that, it’s kind of fun to go through the trolling section just because of the ridiculousness of all of it, but it’s not something that I do regularly anymore,” he said.

“20 years ago, it would’ve been, ‘Oh, my God, somebody said something bad,’ or, ‘That person said a nasty comment in the comments section,’ or whatever. Now, none of that really means anything to me.”

Describing himself as “literally immune” to trolling, Ulrich also said that he doesn’t require people to defend him since he is “so over it.”

“We just did a bunch of interviews, and sometimes, if I am being interviewed by a journalist who is also a fan, they’ll say, ‘When people say Lars Ulrich is a shitty drummer, I defend you,'” he said.

“Which is cool, but I’ve got to tell you, 20 years later, 30 years later, it just doesn’t register anymore,” he continued.

“I am so comfortable with who I am, I’m so comfortable with who Metallica is, I’m so comfortable with our place in all of it…I’ve got nothing left to prove.”

