Metallica’s song House of Puppets was thrust back into the spotlight after it was featured in the ‘Stranger Things’ season four finale.

According to a new interview by Variety, show-runners Matt and Ross Duffer and music supervisor Nora Felder always knew that Eddie’s song had to be ‘Master of Puppets’.

“It was another one of those ‘it has to be this song,’ moments. This part of the story was anticipated to be a pivotal and especially hair-raising scene in which Eddie heroically stood tall for the fight of his life.” Felder told Variety.

And, Lars Ulrich has said that it was an honour for Metallica’s music to appear in such a popular show.

“It was such a mindf*** to see how that became a phenomenon, and we were so proud,” he said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

He added, “I mean, who would’ve thought 40 years later that these songs could still have that impact? So we were psyched to be part of it, absolutely. It was just so unexpected.”

Lars told the publication that Metallica used to be strict in regards to letting movies or TV shows use their music, but their stance has relaxed in recent years.

“It used to be, with Metallica, we were always the ‘no’ guys. ‘Hey can we have this song for this? Can we have that song for that?” He said.

“It was just no, no, no, no, no. And a few years ago we kind of reversed it. We did a 180.

“We just said, ‘You know what? This is stupid. Why are we hanging onto these songs like they’re so important, like they’re the crown jewels?’

“Let’s share our music with the world. So a couple of years ago we started saying yes to everything.”

