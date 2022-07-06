Whatever you think of the latest season of Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers have really killed it with the musical choices. From the wonderful Kate Bush revival to the unforgettable inclusion of Metallica, the incorporated songs have often been talked about more on social media than the show itself.

And Lars Ulrich and co. are really appreciative of it all. Earlier today, the metal legends took to social media to discuss their song ‘Master of Puppets’ being part of the Netflix hit.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” they gushed.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

The band concluded: “It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

According to a Variety interview, The Duffer Brothers and music supervisor Nora Felder always knew that Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson’s song had to be ‘Master of Puppets’.

“It was another one of those ‘it has to be this song,’ moments. This part of the story was anticipated to be a pivotal and especially hair-raising scene in which Eddie heroically stood tall for the fight of his life.” Felder revealed.

“I believe the Duffer Brothers felt that playing ‘Master of Puppets’ throughout the extended scene was the clear choice. No other song was discussed further, and we jumped in to clear it straight away.” she added.

