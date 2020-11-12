The latest confession from Metallica’s drummer, Lars Ulrich, has definitely confirmed that there isn’t a single person who hasn’t been affected by lockdown in one way or another.

For bands like Metallica, it’s meant that they’ve had to navigate ways to still do what they do best: create and perform music.

Earlier this year in May, the band recorded a lockdown version of their song ‘Blackened’, which they shared via their social media channels.

Then in August, the band broadcasted a pre-recorded show to punters as part of a series called, Encore Drive-In Nights, at drive-in and outdoor theatres across the U.S. and Canada.

However, in a recent interview with tech-business journalist, Kara Swisher, at the CNBC Evolve Summit, Metallica’s drummer, Lars Ulrich has shared some of the difficulties that they’ve been experiencing as of late.

According to Blabbermouth, as part of the interview, Ulrich was asked if the band are working on a new studio album this year.

Revealing that they’ve been working virtually, he replied, “I would say theoretically, we always have another album coming out.”

While that’s certainly both positive and promising for their fans all over the world, he also shed some light on the downside of trying to make new music while the band is separated.

Unfortunately there’s “significant complications” that arise naturally from working apart.

He went on to tell Swisher, “Being a rock and roll band and working virtually is not super easy. Time delays, all these things make it really hard. The main thing we miss is being able to hear each other… we can’t all hear each other in a universal fashion.”

While it seems as though the struggle for Metallica is real right now, the band have pretty successfully managed to find their way out of the woods with their efforts this year.

Their new album is definitely something to look forward. For now, check out Ulrich’s surprising picks for the best and worst Metallica album he’s made.