Barely six weeks after it had been announced and boasting a ridiculous lineup led by Metallica, Linkin Park and Queens Of The Stone Age, Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival has been canned.

Organisers posted a statement on the festival’s website saying the event at the Las Vegas Showgrounds won’t be going ahead in April next year due to “unforseen circumstances”.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025. Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative, and heavy music.”

Ticketholders have been promised a full refund to their accounts within 30 days. Fans have also been told: “Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World.”

Sick New World was set to be held for the third time this year, after making its debut in 2023, and returning for a second outing this year that was headlined by System Of A Down, Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon.

This year’s lineup was set to be even bigger with Metallica, Linkin Park, Queens Of The Stone Age, Evenescence and Gorjira among the headline acts. Sludge metal legends Acid Bath were also set to reunite for their first show in almost 30 years.

The official cancellation announcement from organisers comes after Tomahawk bass player Trevor Dunn let the news slip in a recent podcast interview. As per Blunt Mag, Dunn told The Vinyl Podcast that they would also be scrapping a planned two weeks of touring due to the festival’s demise.

“I’m probably not supposed to talk about this, but it’s not happening,” Dunn said. “It’ll come out in the wash soon, but basically, the festival is not happening [Sick New World]. We had a whole tour, we had a two-week thing built around that, which we can’t do now because financially it doesn’t make any sense, so yeah, that’s not happening.”