As LASHES shares her latest single ‘Luv Is Blind’, the Ballarat artist has offered up her favourite anthems of unrequited love for your listening pleasure.

Since the release of her debut single last year, LASHES has been turning heads thanks to her stunning compositions filled with slick dancefloor-ready beats and gorgeous vocals. With plenty of highlights already under her belt, and even more still to come, the young artist has just kicked off another chapter of her stellar career thanks to new single ‘Luv Is Blind’.

Co-written with Mitch Ansell of Northeast Party House just before Victoria’s first COVID-19 lockdown, the warm, sunny track stands in complete contrast to the days in which it was completed. Featuring production from Xavier Dunn via FaceTime (thanks, travel restrictions), and the mixing and mastering talents of Liam Quinn (Illy, G Flip), ‘Luv Is Blind’ is on track to be one of LASHES’ biggest and most beloved tracks to date.

“‘Luv Is Blind’ is about unrequited love and the things you softly tell yourself to lessen the blow and feel better about it,” LASHES explains. “I was having a tough time moving on from somebody – I found myself daydreaming about them and the ideal scenario playing out between us. I had my rose coloured glasses on not wanting to see things for how they truly were.

“It turned into a bit of a ‘pity party’, however I didn’t want the soundscape to reflect this. Sonically I wanted it to emulate a beach party, the musical elements making light of a heavy situation which plays into the fairy tale-esque state of mind I was living in.”

With ‘Luv Is Blind’ out in the world, and it sitting right on the fast track to becoming a future anthem of unrequited love, we asked LASHES to share with us her favourite anthems of unrequited love that help to either soothe the heart strings, set it all a flutter, or maybe just get the party started.

Check out ‘Luv Is Blind’ by LASHES: